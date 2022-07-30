Religion should be a force for unity, not a force for division - Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the unifying force of religion in political discourse and among citizens of the country.



Religion, Dr Bawumia noted, should be a force that unites, and should not be used as a force to divide.



Addressing NPP executives and members on Friday at the National Muslim Thanksgiving Prayers in Accra to commemorate the NPP's 30th Anniversary, Dr Bawumia advised the party faithful to remain united and not allow religious forces to divide them.



"Religion is a force for unity. It is not a force for division. We should never allow religion to divide us.," Dr Bawumia admonished.



With the party gearing up to elect its next leader for the next presidential election in 2024, Dr Bawumia, who is widely tipped to be elected the next flagbearer of the NPP, said the choice of the party’s next flagbearer, and subsequently who leads the country, should not be based on religion but should be based on the person's competence and what the next leader has to offer.



'The NPP brings people together. We have fought elections on issues, we have elected people on merit and we will not make elections about you being a Christian or you being a Muslim."



"It is about what you can do for the people of Ghana. It is about your vision and what you can do so let us stick to the issue."