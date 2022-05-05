Religion must be a springboard for national coexistence - MP

Religion of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency has urged all, particularly Muslims to make their religion a springboard for national peace and co-existence.



He said the essence of the Muslim fast must be felt across all areas especially in the promotion of peaceful co-existence among all types of religions.



He was speaking in Cape Coast at the Festival of Eid-ul Fitr, festival celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan, the one-month fasting period.



He congratulated all Muslims for their steadfastness in the fasting and praying, adding that he believed the results of their prayer would be felt in all aspects of national development.



The MP further urged Muslims to commit leaders of the country in the hands of God for divine wisdom in ruling the people of Ghana.



Alhaji Alhassan Kofi Ansu, Cape Coast Circuit Ahmadiyya Muslim Missionary, said the essence of their fast was to spiritually equip themselves on their religious journey most especially on the need to keep their faith alive in the fear of Allah.



He underscored the need for all to sit and analyse critically their purpose for the fasting and prayer was fulfilled as Muslims



The fast and prayers, he said was an all-important aspect of Islamic worship when everybody desired to be presented sinless, faultless, and blameless before the almighty Allah.



He said fasting must bring a total transformation to the life of every Muslim adding “it is a special season of cleansing, which means these cleansing must be felt in our attitude and in our old, bad way of living.



“Whatever thing you stopped doing during Ramadan must be continued and built upon for your own good, so that you may please God and stay peacefully in the society in which you live,” he said.



He urged all to see the need to contribute their quota to national development, peace building and coexistence.



Living together with all others whether Christian or traditionalist was an integral part of their religion, Alhaji Ansu said and urged all to be law abiding and peace loving.



He further said, “the society we live in, is where Allah has planted us, let’s do our bit to ensure that we are at peace with each other for development to thrive.”