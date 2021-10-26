Religion and the law: IGP dialogues with faith-based organizations

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Monday, October 25, held a meeting with leaders of faith-based organizations.



The meeting was at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The meeting which was held behind closed doors highlighted issues relating to religion and the law.



According to reports, the meeting afforded the Police and the religious leaders an opportunity to dialogue, share ideas and have have a common front in confronting some of the challenges that faces both parties.



It is the vision of the IGP that the meeting would help fashion out some arrangements that will foster relations between the GPS and all religions and faith-based organizations in the country.



Two distinguished Ghanaian lawyers, Ace Ankomah and Samson Ayenini took the religious groups through what the law says about their activities.



After their presentations, the religious leaders would be offered an opportunity to engage with the IGP and the service.



In attendance are representatives from the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, Independent Churches Association of Ghana, and others.



The meeting is coming at a time when a prophet who allegedly prophesied about the shooting of Shatta Wale a Ghanaian dancehall artiste, was arrested last week, remanded in prison custody for five days and granted a Ghc100, 000 bail today, Monday October 25, 2021.



Shatta Wale was also arrested for feigning a shooting incident last week.



He was arrested and arraigned before court together with three others and remanded.



He is expected to re-appear in court tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



He has been charged with spreading of false news and creating fear and panic.



He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.