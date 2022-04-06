Relief items for Ketu South tidal wave victims have not been sent – MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Four days after the tidal wave hit some parts of the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region, no relief item has been sent to the victims.



This is because the Municipal office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) does not have any relief items in stock for the victims.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor, who revealed this to 3FM Sunrise on Wednesday, said they are waiting for the Volta Regional NADMO office to supply them with relief items.



The MCE told Sunrise Host, Alfred Ocansey that “as of yesterday [Tuesday, April 5, 2022], the official numbers of households that have been affected were 80”.



“80 houses have been affected and 202 individuals affected as of yesterday and no relief item has arrived.”



Mr. Lugudor said, “I and the regional minister went there yesterday and relief items were supposed to come yesterday but they never came.



"NADMO said they are putting themselves together but the Ketu South NADMO office does not have any relief item. They don’t have anything.”