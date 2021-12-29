Relative calm returns at Mampongten, MUSEC in a crunch meeting

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Kwabre East Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is in a crunch meeting to draw to find lasting peace to the disturbances in Mampongten and other communities in the municipality.



Although relative calm has returned, security has been beefed to prevent further clashes.



Several individuals were injured following a violent clash between two youth groups at Mampongten in the Ashanti region.



Security personnel had to be deployed to the area to avert reprisal attacks from any of the feuding groups.



Three persons sustained life-threatening injuries whilst 5 others had minor machete wounds.



Several properties have also been destroyed as a result of the violent clash.



Residents say there has been a longstanding rivalry between the two groups but expressed shock about the latest clash.



“On Friday evening, December 24 at about 8 pm, Mohammed Zakiu was attacked and robbed at Abensenase by two individuals when he stepped out to buy food. He sustained multiple machete wounds on his face and some parts of his body. This angered some Zongo youth who also stormed the area and attacked residents leading to the injury of two. On Monday evening, December 27 youth of Abensenase and Bronum clashed again but the police intervened swiftly to maintain law and order”, Assemblyman for Bronum Yaminu Suleiman told 3news.



One of the victims, Mohammed Zakiu has been treated and discharged but lost his left eye.



Two others are in critical condition at the Methodist Faith hospital at Ankaase.



The Mampongten police have met with the leadership of the two communities to find lasting peace to the clash.



The police intend to patrol the two communities every evening until absolute peace returns.



The police are on a manhunt for the suspects.



The Kwabre East municipal security council will have an emergency meeting on Wednesday.