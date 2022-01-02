Relationship with God, key to one's COVID-19 survival – Duncan-Williams

Regional News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, says one’s covenant relationship with God will determine their survival in the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic meltdown.



“It is the presence of God and our covenant relationship with Him that will make the difference and our survival of the plague,” he said.



According to the Archbishop, it is God alone who could save the world from COVID-19 which had plagued the world and affected many economies.



Archbishop Duncan Williams was speaking in a sermon during a Watch Night Service to mark the end of the year to usher in the New Year.



The New Year’s Eve service dubbed “Kairos Night/Experience” had hundreds of worshippers in attendance, including the Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Cianeh Taylor, Bishops, and other renowned pastors.



As accustomed, members of the church, most of whom were clad in white apparels, were in a jubilant mood as they sang loudly, waved white handkerchiefs, and danced joyfully to usher in the new year, 2022.



The service, held in an open space, was in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Archbishop Duncan William said: “These times require that Christendom be determined, abide and dwell in the things of God to bear fruits upwards.”



“At the end of the day, it will take our relationship with God, our usefulness to him, and our purpose on earth that will determine how we survive this pandemic and difficult times. So, it is time to serve Him,” he said.



Citing Exodus chapter 8:22-24, he said “staying in our plush houses made with gold and granite or fortified will not guarantee our safety in these times of difficulty,” adding that the presence of God was key to survival.



“No matter how careful you may be, you can be infected with COVID-19,” he stressed and urged Christians to take stock of our lives, motives, and hearts to survive the pandemic.



“As the times ahead approach, it will take only those that live in the land of Goshen – covenant people – to experience God’s exemption and protection from the things that shall come upon the world, fear, and uncertainty. It will never get any better,” he said.