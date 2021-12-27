Rejoice in the birth of your saviour – Rev. Amarkwei

Regional News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr Charles Amarkwei, Minister-in-charge of the Calvary Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ashaley Botwe, has called on Christians to rejoice in the birth of Jesus Christ.



“Rejoice in the birth Jesus, the Saviour as we mark the 2021 Christmas festivities,” Rev Dr Amarkwei said.



In a Christmas message, Rev Dr Amarkwei urged Christians to be renewed in body, mind and spirit as they observed the festive occasion.



“Anyone who leans on God shall progress, and there is nothing that will hinder him or her,” he noted.



Rev. Amarkwei encouraged all and sundry to continue to have faith in God and wait on him as they celebrated Christmas.



The congregation sang joyously to the glory of God and offered thanksgiving prayers.



