Rejection of postings by 5 doctors to North East region worrying - Minister

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

• Some five doctors have refused postings to the North East region



• This, the regional minister has said, is worrying



• He complained that only one of the doctors came around to tour health facilities there and has since not returned



Since the news of some five doctors rejecting postings to the North East region, the regional minister, Yidana Zakaria, has expressed great concern about the situation especially since only one of them came around to tour health facilities there but never returned.



According to the minister, none of the other doctors have even been to the region, a situation that gives him great worry.



He made this known while speaking on the sidelines of a program to commission a school structure at Walewale on Thursday, July 22, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



“This year, the Ministry of Health posted five trained qualified medical doctors. None of the five has responded to their post. One came to do a tour of some health facilities, and on her return to Accra, that was the end of it,” he said.



He explained that even after making several follow-ups to the Ministry of Health in Accra to get the doctors back, it still has not yielded results.



The ministry, he added, has however explained that it will not repost any doctor who refuses a posting.



“We went to the Minister of Health to make inquiries and the assurance was that they will not repost them. They will insist they come to the North East Region, but if they so decide that they were not going to serve in the public sector, there was little they could do,” he said.



In 2014, the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai, raised similar concerns on the refusal by medical practitioners to take postings to the region, stressing that rural dwellers also deserve quality healthcare.



