Reintroduce road toll system with an efficient electronic pass system - Prof Peter Quartey to gov't

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana, has asked the government to reintroduce the road toll system as part of its fiscal consolidation measures.



The institute further admonished the government to consider an efficient electronic-pass system to address congestion on some parts of the country’s roads.



Director of ISSER Prof. Peter Quartey suggested this during a presentation at the 2022 edition of the ISSER Roadshow on the State of the Ghanaian Economy Report (SGER) 2020 and Ghana’s Social Development Outlook (GSDO).



The presentation was held in collaboration with the University of Education, Winneba.



The event was under the theme: "Harnessing Stakeholder Engagement and Feedback for Research Impact’.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country from Thursday, November 18, 2021.



The directive came after the Finance Minister announced the decision by the government to the scrapping of tolls on all public roads from 2022.