Reinstatement of Honyenuga in Opuni trial a travesty of justice - NDC

General News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo are standing trial for causing financial lose to the state



• They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges



• Justice Clemence Honyenuga was initially asked to recuse himself from the trial



The opposition National Democratic Congress says the Supreme Court has erred on the side of justice in its decision to reinstate Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga as a panel member in the ongoing trial of former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.



Dr Opuni and businessman, Seidu Agongo are standing trial over accusations of causing financial loss of more than GH¢271.3 million to the state in a series of fertiliser deals.



Read the statement by the NDC on the ruling below:



