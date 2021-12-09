Rein in Captain Smart - Media Commission writes to Onua FM/Onua TV again

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Media Commission, NMC, has written a second letter, under two weeks to Onua FM/Onua TV tasking them to rein in their morning show, Onua Maakye, host, Captain Smart.



The December 8, 2021 letter addressed to the Board of Directors of the two stations referred to the first letter dated, December 2, stressing that its contents and demands had yet to be addressed.



"On December 2, 2021, we issued a “cease and desist” letter to the management of Onua FM to address unprofessional and inciteful broadcast arising from a presenter’s call for insurrection against the state and its institutions.



"The presenter had called for an “uprising” in Ghana and expressed surprise at the lack of response from the military and other institutions.



"In writing to management, we had hoped that they could provide leadership to bring the station’s content in line with acceptable standards. However, two issues have raised doubt about that hope," the new letter read in part.



It addressed the December 3 press release the station released in the wake of Smart's release by Police after he was arrested and interrogated on December 2.



The NMC said, in that press release, "management sought to strain-free expression to accord with the egregious conduct of the presenter."



Their second point was that the management per the release, "left the matters in issue and rather grieved over complaints settlement procedures which had nothing to do with the “cease and desist” letter."



Background



Police announced the arrest of Captain Smart by the Nima Divisional COmmand after he was picked up by national security operatives and interrogated over some comments related to state security issues.



He was released later that day on Thursday, December 2 following which his employers, Media General - the parent body for Onua TV/FM and affiliates - issued a strongly worded statement accusing the Police of targetting journalists.



The NMC in a statement it stressed was not connected to the arrest said it was worried about certain security-related pronouncements Smart made and called on the employers to ‘keep him in check.’



"It is unclear to us whether management appreciates the regulatory import of these actions. We, therefore, bring the matter to your attention for your necessary action," the December 8 letter signed by Executive Secretary of NMC, George Sarpong, concluded.