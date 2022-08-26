Rehabilitation of Kanbal bridge in Nandom set to begin – Roads Minister

Regional News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Minister for Roads, Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has announced that plans are far advanced for work to commence on the Kanbal Bridge in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West Region.



The bridge links the municipality to other parts of the region and it is mostly used by heavy-duty vehicles in their war with Burkina Faso and other neighbouring countries.



The minister stated that two articulated trucks carrying parts of the new bridge to be installed had arrived in the municipality and said two more trucks were expected to arrive soon and work would soon commence.



He expressed that the swift move was in response to an earlier request by the chiefs and people of the place for the Kanbal bridge to be rehabilitated as it had become a death trap for users awaiting a major disaster.



The minister stated this when he joined the President and his entourage in a working visit to the Nandom Municipality to cut sword for the commencement of the dualisation of a two-kilometer Nandom town road to allow for easy commuting of people and goods.



The dualization project on the N12 road that passes through the municipality from Wa to Hamile would also come with signalised traffic lights at three major intersections in the municipality to direct traffic and also prevent road crashes.



It would be provided with a two-meter raised walkway which would be brought to bituminous level and provided with road furniture such as galvanized barriers, reflective road signs, and road markings.



Mr. Amoako Atta stated that the Nandom-Lambussie road was under procurement and work on its construction would begin in the next one and half months saying that the work would cost the government GH¢30 million.



“The contractor will be appointed in the next few weeks and the site would be handed over to him so that the 5.8 kilometre road would be tarred for the people,” he said.



He mentioned that all 18 road projects had been completed in the region and said it included a 15km internal road in Nandom as well as a 25km phase two road which was currently ongoing.



The Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Dr. Edmund Delle appealed to the President to help tackle unemployment in the area by establishing a technical school for the municipality to help provide the youth with additional skills that would enable them to start on their own without depending on government for jobs.



He commended the President and his government for making room for the development of the municipality and including it in his priorities.



Meanwhile, the president appealed to the people to collaborate with the security forces, particularly residents around unapproved routes to help maintain the security of the area.