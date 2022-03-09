Regular reading prevents memory loss – Clinical Psychologist

Health News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

A Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur speaking on the GTV’s Breakfast show on March 7, 2022, highlighted the causes, stages and prevention of memory loss.



He explained that one’s memory has the ability to remember the past to be able to formulate the future.



Dr. Arthur said the importance of memory is to "retain certain information, remember one’s identity and to prevent an individual from being exposed to an experienced danger”.



He mentioned that mental health and physical health impacts to a large degree on memory loss, explaining that stress, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, depression, anxiety, alcohol-related and substance abuse and aging among others contribute largely to memory loss.



Dr. Arthur disclosed that women tend to have sharper memories than men because they attach a lot of emotions to events making them pay more attention.



Memory loss can be prevented by reading a lot, having good rest, exercising regularly, having a good diet, and avoiding alcohol and substance abuse”, according to the Clinical Psychologist.