Register your excavators or lose them to the state - Lands Minister directs owners

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has issued an ultimatum for all owners of excavators in the country to register their earthmoving equipment with their respective Metropolitan, Municipal, and District assemblies or risk losing them to the state.



In a statement issued on Monday, October 24, 2022, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor said the owners and operators of the excavators have until November 2, 2022, to register their machines at the MMDAs in their areas of operation.



The Ministry noted in the statement that the move will ensure that the activities of excavators are streamlined and ensure that the fight against illegal mining is conquered.



He spelled out the key details which should be captured in the registration process and encouraged all owners of excavators or have them confiscated by the state.



“All owners, operators, and/or users of excavators in the country shall, within seven days of this notice, excluding weekends and statutory holidays, register their excavators with the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA) with jurisdiction over the area where the excavator is located.



"The name and particulars of the owner of the excavator; the date the excavator was brought into the country; the registration number of the excavator; the chassis number of the excavator; the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country; the area where the excavator is expected to be used, the name and particulars of the current operator and/or user of the excavator; and any other particulars the MMDA may deem necessary.



“Any excavator not registered in accordance with this directive, whether found at a mining site or any other operational site or elsewhere, shall be seized and the necessary legal steps taken to confiscate same to the State”, parts of the statement read.



Abu Jinapor also reminded Ghanaians of the commitment of the government to fighting the illegal mining menace and appealed for public support.



“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources wishes to reassure the general public that it will continue to take the necessary measures to protect our natural environment, particularly, water bodies, forests, and lands, in a transparent and sustainable manner, anchored on integrity,” the Minister noted.



