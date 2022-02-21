Register your SIM cards before deadline - Sekyere Central NCCE to residents

Regional News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The public especially residents within the Sekyere Central District have been advised to duly register their sim cards before the deadline of March 31, 2022.

As it stands now, all unregistered Sim cards would be inactive should the deadline for the re-registration not be extended after March 31.





The Sekyere Central District NCCE headed by Gordon Yeboah Opoku has together with the rest of the team sensitized the public on the need to have their Sim cards registered. Mr. Yeboah Opoku noted that it may be too late if anybody waits till after the deadline which could cause one greatly.





The sensitization took place at various churches; United Pentecostal, Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church, Anglican, Roman Catholic, and some other churches within the district.





Schools and some markets within the district were also visited.

Some other areas touched on by the team were peaceful coexistence, National Cohesion, and COVID-19.