Register residents of Tei Kwame, Akuni under Yilo Krobo – Ganor of Yilo Krobo to EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has been cautioned against the continuous registration of residents of Tei Kwame and Akuni in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region under neigbouring Shai Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region and Okere in the Eastern Region.



Though a 1992 Legislative Instrument (LI) cited by GhanaWeb places Tei Kwame and Akuni No. 1, Akuni No. 2, and Akuni No. 3 under Yilo Krobo, voters in the mentioned communities continue to be registered under the nearby districts much to the displeasure of many.



With the EC’s next exercise being the impending limited voter registration exercise of eligible Ghanaians who have turned 18 years old since the last exercise to be held from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023, Ganor Osabu Djaahi Francis argues that the EC must do the right thing by registering the eligible voters in the mentioned communities under Yilo Krobo.



A 2012 Legislative Instrument 2051 under the Local Government Act places Tei Kwame in the Okwenya Electoral Area in the Yilo Krobo Municipality together with other communities such as Okwenya, Adakope, and Adelakope to settle all forms of boundary disputes between the two districts.



The same LI places the three Akuni communities under the New Somanya Electoral Area, also in Yilo Krobo. The traditional leader expressing his displeasure over the issue to GhanaWeb, questioned the actions of the electoral body in continuously placing the named communities under neighbouring districts despite the existing LI that explicitly defines where they belong.



“Tei Kwame falls directly under Yilo Krobo by the LI, Local Government Act 2012…so they’re supposed to do everything in Yilo. Shai Osudoku, the area falls directly under Yilo Krobo and for that matter everything they do is supposed to be under the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly and not Shai Osudoku Assembly,” stressed the traditional leader, displaying a copy of the document to buttress his point.



He added: “This voter registration that is coming on, the MCE (DCE) of Shai Osudoku should tell his people not to come here and register anybody, the Electoral Commission of Somanya would rather go to Tei Kwame and register there so they should stop any attempt of registration there.”



He said though MDCEs of the three areas are aware of the status of the communities in question, they have failed to act to ensure that the right thing was done resulting in the loss of revenue from the Massey Stone Quarry located at Tei Kwame ending up being paid to the Shai Osudoku District Assembly instead of Yilo Krobo.



He chided, “All the Municipal (District) Chief Executives are aware that that place falls within Yilo but the Shai Osudoku Municipal (District) Chief Executive always takes our resources from the Massey (Stone) Quarry to Osudoku which doesn’t belong to them.”



Similarly speaking on the Akuni issue, Ganor Djaahi registered his displeasure and cautioned the EC against coming to the area for the registration exercise.



“We have another place at Tsosingua, Akuni Number 1, Akuni Number 2, and Akuni Number 3 belong to Yilo but Okere is taking everything from that place, is registering people there…so we don’t want them (EC) to come there again and register people as voters”, he said.



According to him, despite personal follow-ups to the districts in question to right the wrongs, the old order has not changed despite frantic assurances from the MDCEs.



Meanwhile, MCE for Yilo Krobo, Hon Eric Tetteh when contacted, confirmed that though the Akuni communities fall under his municipality, that pertaining to Tei Kwame is unsettled.



However, the DCE for Shai Osudoku, Offei when contacted also insisted that Tei Kwame lies within the Shai Osudoku District and is placed under the Luom Electoral Area.



He Stressed: “Per Our Jurisdiction, Tei Kwame falls under us. We have our maps and it’s clear that place falls under Shai Osudoku and not Yilo.”



“Akuni is under Yilo…the problem we have with Tei Kwame is that when I consulted with Shai Osudoku, they also said [it’s in their jurisdiction] but that one, we have reported it to the region to look at it,” Mr. Tetteh stated.



He said though the LI puts the Akuni communities under Yilo Krobo, the list of polling stations for Yilo Krobo presented by the EC does not include Akuni.



Also responding to the concerns, Shai Osudoku District Election Officer, Williams Lettu however declined to speak on the matter until he has received the official petition on the subject.



“I have not received any official notification to that effect, if I have official notification then I’d normally have done a deeper investigation to understand the realities at hand,” said the Electoral Officer.



