Regional youth organizer hit Alan’s agent with elbow – North East NPP

The Communications Director for North-East region New Patriotic Party (NPP), Walibe Amos has said the Alan Kyeremanten’s agent was hit by the Youth Organizer of the area contrary to report of mob attack on the agent.



In a statement signed by the North East NPP Regional Communication Director, he indicated that the incident was a purely two man affair and not a mob action.



“The incident was a purely two man affair and not a mob action. The regional youth organizer acted involuntarily to prevent the Alan’s agent from snatching his thump printed ballot paper by incidentally hitting the agent with his elbow leading to his fall and bleeding,” Mr. Walibe disclosed.



However, speaking on GHOne TV with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, deputy spokesperson for Alan Campaign Team, Richard Nyamah stated that the agent was beaten to pulp for protesting the public display of the ballot by some delegates.



“I’ve personally spoken to the Police Commander and the Electoral Commission Officer and I told them our concern. Unfortunately the process is over. There are other processes and we have reported it to our bosses in Accra and we will take the necessary steps,” added.



Below is the full statement from the North East NPP Communication Director



26th August, 2023

For Immediate Release



ALLEGED ASSAULT ON ALAN’S AGENT IN THE NORTH EAST REGIONAL SUPER DELEGATES’ VOTING CENTER EXAGGERATED



It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region of media reportage about an alleged assault on a polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten. I wish to state on authority that it is an exaggerated story.



There was an altercation between the said polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten and our regional youth organizer when the agent attempted to prevent the youth organizer from putting his thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box. The agent’s reason was that our regional youth organizer had shown his vote to bystanders. So he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organizer. The youth organizer resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling on the ground.



The hit also caused a cut on the agent’s forehead causing him to bleed. People around ran to the scene and held the youth organizer and some also helped the agent to his feet. When we realized he was bleeding, the regional minister and the regional chairman of NPP whisked him away and the regional minister rushed him to the Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He was quickly replaced with another agent and the voting resumed to a successful end.



The incident was a purely two man affair and not a mob action. The regional youth organizer acted involuntarily to prevent the Alan’s agent from snatching his thumprinted ballot paper by incidentally hitting the agent with his elbow leading to his fall and bleeding.



It is therefore not proper and unfair for anybody to report that Alan’s polling agent was beaten mercilessly in the North East Region. If it was a deliberate attack, police men on duty would have effected the arrest of the culprits. In fact, the police men on duty at the voting center outnumbered the civilians in the hall. So it wouldn’t be difficult for the police to arrest any culprit if there was any deliberate breach of law and order.



