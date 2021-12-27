Regional hospital in Sunyani records 17 new births in Xmas season

Regional News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Regional Hospital in Sunyani recorded 17 new births between December 24 and 26, Mrs Susan Tiwaa, the midwife in charge of the hospital has said.



She said the babies, including twins, comprising 10 boys and seven girls were all in good health, though some of them were born through Caesarian Sections.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mrs Tiwaa said the mothers were between 21 and 36 years, saying many of the children were born on the eve of Christmas.



She advised pregnant women to attend regular antenatal and post-natal clinics to protect themselves and their babies.



Mrs Tiwaa also advised women to go for medical check-ups at the nearest health facilities whenever they detected early signs and symptoms of pregnancies to prevent complications.



She said pregnancies were always accompanied by certain abnormalities in the body system, and urged pregnant women to eat a well balanced diet and avoid self medication as well.