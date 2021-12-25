Regional Security Council stops construction works at Ramsar Sites, Wetlands and Mangroves

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Greater-Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have directed all construction works in the Ramsar Sites, Wetlands and Mangroves to seize with immediate effect.



REGSEC awaits findings and recommendations by a Committee set by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for further action.



A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, urged the Police to arrest all individuals, who continue to develop such sites.



It said the decision was taken at a meeting by REGSEC meeting on Friday, which was attended by various stakeholders in Accra.



The statement said effective Saturday, December 25, 2021, all passengers without face masks would not be allowed to board any means of public transport.



It said all persons moving in public places must ensure that they wear their face masks and observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The Council also directed for the compulsory wearing of face masks, washing of hands, social distancing and strict adherence to COVID 19 safety protocols in all public transports and public places.



It said with immediate effect all beaches in the Greater Accra Region should be closed before and during the Christmas and New Year festivities.



The statement said, as part of efforts to ensure strict regulatory compliance to the Road Traffic Regulations, REGSEC also directed that all motor riders must observe all traffic regulations and not cross red lights.



It said all riders must wear helmets and motorbikes would not be allowed to carry more than two persons. Effective December 24, 2021, to January 31, 2022, all owners of motorbikes in Police custody were to provide documentation and reasons for release.



“Otherwise, the Police shall seek a court order to confiscate same,” it said. Consequently, members of REGSEC are to ensure full compliance with the directives.



The statement said offenders of the above directives should be arrested and persecuted by the Police and all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Security Councils were to ensure full compliance in their areas of jurisdiction.



