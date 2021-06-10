Regional Report: Robbery attack at Paga leaves one dead, another injured

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East



A late evening robbery attack on a Mobile Money agent at Paga in the Upper East Region on Wednesday has left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries to his shoulder, Upper East Regional Correspondent, Senyalah Castro, reports.



The robbery incident, which took place near the Paga lorry station, was perpetrated by two gunmen on a motorcycle who arrived at the booth of the agent at about 6:50 pm.



The agent together with two other individuals who had come to do some transactions were terrorized by the gun-wielding men and their monies taken.



The agent, Kwoviam David, who has been left terrified by the incident narrated to GhanaWeb that the robbers arrived as though they had come to do some transactions.



He revealed that they later pulled out a gun and ordered him and his two clients to surrender all the money in their possession.



Mr. Kwoviam said to ensure his safety, he yielded to their orders and handed a bag containing his money to the robbers. He continued that one of the clients who however made an attempt to get away with his money was shot in the head. He said a second person was also shot in the shoulder in the process.



He said the injured persons were transported to the Paga district hospital and later to the regional hospital in Bolgatanga, but the one who was shot in the head was pronounced dead shortly after. The second individual is responding to treatment.



Mr. Kwoviam who was almost in tears said he lost about GH¢5,000 to the robbers. He stated that the incident has been reported to the Police.



“Yesterday in the evening around 6:50 pm, armed robbers came and attacked us. They were two men with one motorbike, one was wearing helmet with long sleeves, white and black colour. I could not see their faces. They pointed a gun at me that I should bring my money, so I gave them my bag and there was another guy who came to send money. So, the guy was trying to run and they shot him in the head. We took him to the hospital and this morning I heard that the guy is dead. Another guy was also shot in the hand (shoulder). They took the money and left.”



“Actually, I didn’t do my calculation before they came but the money was about GH¢4,000 to GH¢5,000.”



The Paga District Police Station when contacted confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb. The District Commander Superintendent of Police Charles Ahiamale, said Police received a distress call about some sporadic gunshots in the town at about 7 pm which was later discovered to be a robbery.



He said the patrol team was quickly dispatched to the scene but the criminals bolted before the law enforcers arrived. He described the incident as unfortunate, adding that investigations have commenced to bring the perpetrators to book.



He appealed to residents to assist the Police with vital information that could lead the Police to flush out criminals from the area. He also urged Mobile Money operators to be extra vigilant and to report suspicious characters to the Police.







“One person who was there to put Ghc1,500 in his account started running away and was shot on the head and because they were firing indiscriminately, another person also had a short on the shoulder. They were rushed to the Paga government hospital. The one who had the shot on his head was very terrible so they took the two of them to the Bolga government hospital but unfortunately, we heard this morning that he expired but the other one is responding to treatment”. Superintendent Ahiamale confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.



“Mobile Vendors at the moment are the targets of these criminals. So, they should be very vigilant and close very early. We are also appealing to the people of Paga to help us with information so that we can be able to arrest these criminals," he added.



Meanwhile, residents who were terrified by the sporadic shootings that occasioned the robbery have called on the security agencies in Paga to intensify their presence from late evenings to night times when the activities of criminals are rife.



Residents say they no longer feel safe considering the boldness of the gunmen. They appealed to authorities to address the growing insecurity in the area with immediate action.



Yaa Kubajia, a resident said “We are not safe anymore. Our children are not safe. I was at my workplace when the (robbers) came and attacked the agent. My little girl who was with me was very terrified. We experience the attacks every now and then and I think government must intervene before it is too late”.