Regional Report: Dakpema D/A Primary School roofs ripped off by rainstorm

Dakpema D/A primary and Junior High School in the Tamale Central constituency of the Northern Region is in dire need of support as sections of the school blocks have been ripped off by rainstorms.



The school was established in 1953 with just a 6-unit classroom block, which later got expanded with additional classrooms by the late Alhaji Mustapha Ali, who was the then Northern Regional Minister, under the former president John Agyekum Kufuor administration.



Dakpema D/A primary school has a special class for special children which are just two of its' kind in the Northern Region.



The school authorities said after the demise of the late Hon. Mustapha Ali, no government or authority has come forward to support the school in any way.



Speaking to the PTA chairman of the school, Abdallah Alhassan, he said it is getting close to three months since the roofing was ripped off by the rainstorm but due to financial constraints they have not been able to fix it.



“Already we have a deficit of classrooms from the JHS side, which we were still struggling to find a solution to," he intimated.



Mr. Alhassan added that even though, the Member of Parliament of the area, Murtala Mohammed has come to support with some roofing sheets, it is not yet enough to suffice the affected structures.







He, however, called on the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to their assistance so the students can have a conducive environment to study in.



Some of the students who spoke to GhanaWeb said the situation is affecting teaching and learning in the school as they are normally been distracted any time it rains.



They also pleaded with the government to come to their aid by helping to roof the affected classrooms for them.





