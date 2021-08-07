Regional Report: 68-year rubber farmer allegedly killed by girlfriend

Regional News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A 68-year-old rubber farmer, identified as Mr. James Armoo, has allegedly been murdered by his girlfriend at Basake near Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



This sad incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021, around 10 pm.



According to eyewitness accounts, an argument ensued between the two over money before the incident happened.



"At 10:30 pm on Thursday, we heard noise at the market that Mr. Armoh is dying so we rushed there and saw him bleeding and we found out his girlfriend has stabbed him with a broken glass television stand and after the woman has stabbed him, she left the room and the man struggled to seek for help from a nearby drug store but the owner of the drug store said the man should be sent to hospital for treatment", one recounted.



Another added: "They rented a taxi and sent him to Eikwe Saint Martin De Porres Hospital for treatment but he later on the same day pronounced dead by the doctors".



In an exclusive interview with the sister of the deceased, Madam Mary Anyimah, she described the incident as unfortunate and very sad.



She said her late brother met the suspect in late 2019 and had been dating until the unfortunate incident.



"My brother's girlfriend called me and said my brother is refusing to give her some of the money and immediately I called my brother to see me so that we could resolve the issue. Unfortunately, I couldn't meet my brother and he has been killed, in fact, I can't understand it and as I am speaking to you, the woman has run away. Let me put on record that, the woman didn't help my brother to cultivate the rubber plantation, it is sad I have lost my brother", she recounted.



The Assembly Member of the area, Hon. Pious Ofori has pledged his commitment to liaise with the police to arrest the suspect.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Alla-Bokazo private morgue awaiting autopsy.



Meanwhile, the Ellembelle District Police Command has declared the 48-year-old suspect, Ehwea Ahonea, as wanted.