Regent University College of Science and Technology Signs MoU with University of Lincoln, England

Regional News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: Benjamin Larbi, Contributor

Regent University College of Science and Technology, Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lincoln, England, to promote the mutual interest of the two institutions in education, research, and cultural understanding.



The agreement was signed during a virtual signing ceremony, which saw the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director of Lincoln International Business School, Prof. Craig Marsh signing on behalf of the University of Lincoln, while Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, President of Regent University College of Science and Technology signed on behalf of Regent.



The MoU was co-signed by Lincoln International Business School Head of International, Mr. David Rugara, and Registrar of Regent University College, Mr. Benjamin Zogbator.



The agreement would provide various academic, cultural, and other opportunities to staff and students of the University of Lincoln and Regent University College of Science and Technology and would also pave the way for current and ex-students of Regent University College of Science and Technology seeking admission to the University of Lincoln to receive scholarships to pursue further studies.



Additionally, the agreement provides the framework for a Research and Professional Development Grant to be established, in collaboration with the Lincoln International Business School. The agreement also covers staff exchange/mobility, where a staff member from Regent University College of Science and Technology would be fully sponsored by Lincoln International Business School to visit the University of Lincoln as part of professional development.



“As Head of College I am honored to be signing this agreement with Regent,” remarked Prof. Craig Marsh. “The partnership is clearly based on a shared set of values; both Universities prioritize excellence in student experience and the development of entrepreneurial skills. It will therefore allow us to add greater value to our students’ education in both Ghana and the United Kingdom, and to create opportunities for joint research, faculty exchanges, and enhanced international experience for everyone involved in the relationship,” Prof. Marsh added.



Commenting on the agreement, the President of Regent, Prof. Ernest Asamoah stated, “The agreement will leverage on the strengths of both institutions in the areas of business, law, and technology and would cover opportunities for collaboration in the areas of joint research to mention but a few.”



The virtual MoU signing ceremony was attended by the following from the University of Lincoln aside the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Craig Marsh, Mr. David Rugara: LIBS Head of International, Dr. Paul Igwe: Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Enterprise, Ms. Robyn Shreeve: Senior International Academic Partnerships Officer, Dr. Artem Khudenko: College Director of Post Graduate (Taught).



The others were Peng Isitt: Director of International, Yetunde Ogedengbe: International officer for Africa, Ms. An Yimeng: International Partnership, Mr. Stefan Prest: Head of International Recruitment.



From Regent’s side, apart from the President of Regent, Prof. Ernest Asamoah was Prof George Toworfe, Vice President, Mr. Benjamin Zogbator, Registrar, and Mr. Benjamin Larbi, Acting Head of Communications.



This partnership is one of many academic-industrial collaborations that Regent has entered into with world-renowned institutions. Regent has recently signed an MoU with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ghana, Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM) in Spain, and Girne American University (GAU) in Cyprus.



