Refusal to honour Bagbin means disregard for God - Public outcry

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Some political watchers in the capital region, Greater Accra, are descending on the current government as part of a wave of pressure being brought on government to confer the highest honour of the land on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.



In joining in the activism for Bagbin to be awarded the Order of the Volta, the Greater Accra women are warning of spiritual consequences for the neglect to appreciate Bagbin.



“Refusing to acknowledge Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is like Ghana’s way of telling God that we do not appreciate his gift of a good, incorruptible and honourable politician who has helped mould our democracy,” said Madam Sheila Anyidoho, a beautician from Tema.



“What you are then telling God is that he should not give us more of such outstanding politicians as Bagbin because we do not appreciate them at all,” Madam Anyidoho said in Ga in an interview in Accra.



Mrs. Amerley Ashitey, a Trader at the Malam Atta market adds that as for the current Speaker, it is to Ghana’s own undoing that he has not been acknowledged for his outstanding statesmanship.



“As things stand now, most people in the country have lost faith in politicians because of the consistency with which they promise big and fulfil little. However, for somebody like the Speaker, there is great respect and appreciation for him because of his outstanding contribution to the country. Ghana, therefore, hurts itself by not iconizing suchlike national heroes.”



According to her, this is so because the young and upcoming politicians will only get the message that Ghana is not worth dying for.



Already, women’s groups in the Volta and Eastern regions have begun a clamour for the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to be awarded with the Order of the Volta, Ghana’s highest national honour.



It is not exactly clear why the new clamou8r, but the new campaign only reignites a campaign that had begun under former President Mahama sometime in 2015 for Bagbin who is the longest serving Ghanaian parliamentarian to be given the highest honour of the land.



In addition to being the longest serving parliamentarian, Bagbin also has a distinguished reputation as a statesman who puts the interest of Ghana ahead of politics.



Even in the current hung parliament, Bagbin has enjoyed the image of a neutral bridge builder between the two main sides of the political divide – NDC and NPP.



Mr. Bagbin has also been credited with weaning Parliament off its bad image as a rubber stamp for the executive.



“The national honours were instituted to reward and iconize meritorious services and this is exactly what Bagbin has done,” said Madam Amerley Ashitey.