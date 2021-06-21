Refugees exhibit crafts to welcome new Refugee Community Centre in Accra

General News of

• The Refugee Community Centre has opened its exhibition centre where it will help create the platform for refugees to showcase their works



• Most of the products are eco-friendly to help harness the SDGs



• Some of the products include, beads, doormats, dresses, briquette, and products made from coconuts



As part of celebrations to mark World Refugee Day in Accra, members of the refugee community have showcased their talents in various craftsmanship which is part of the training they have received from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



The exhibition which was held Monday, June 21, 2021, displayed various Crafts made by refugees ranging from beads, doormats, dresses, briquette, and products made from coconuts.



Speaking to the Livelihood Associate at the UNHCR, Christiana Badoo, she noted that the products are made in line with efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the country.



“The Doormats are made from fabrics which ordinarily would be thrown away but the refugees have transformed that into Doormats. We also have refugees using coconut husks to produce charcoal and these are all under the support of the UNHCR which gives extended support to these refugees to produce these products,” she said.



Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has opened a community centre for refugees in the country to mark the 2021 World Refugee Day celebration.



The facility will be a home office for refugees to help them channel their concerns to the appropriate authority for assistance.



