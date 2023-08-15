Refrain from threatening striking CETAG members – Minority to government

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Minority in Parliament has urged the government to refrain from threats and engage the striking members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) in addressing their concerns.



It follows attempt by government to freeze the August salaries of striking teachers after they embarked on industrial action to demand better conditions of service.



The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoi in an interview with Starr FM said the threats are needless.



“The battle line that has been drawn is unnecessary. I remember very well the Education Committee intervened in this matter some time ago and we were given firm assurance by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relationship that there’s a roadmap that government was to follow and we pleaded with CETAG members to go back to work and they did. But government slept on the obligation, so if you have slept on your obligation and the situation has arisen now, I think the best thing is to engage positively and see how best you can meet the striking teachers halfway or fully so that work can resume. But if the Ministry of Education is adopting this measure I don’t think they will find a solution to this matter.



“I remember during President Kufuor’s tenure, a similar thing happened and NAGRAT members went on strike, one month salary was not paid but at the tail end of his term, he had to pay. So, I see it as an issue they can resolve amicably, so putting a freeze on their salary is unnecessary. The Ministry should rather allow them to receive their salary if it is due as negotiation is underway because August is halfway and I think they can resolve this matter.”