Reduce your 'long' convoys - Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo govt

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has called for a reduction in the number of vehicles used as convoys for presidential and ministerial purposes.



The Conference also requested a downsizing of the Akufo-Addo-led government, as well as, leaders of State-Owned Enterprises.



A release issued after the Conference's Annual Plenary Assembly on Friday, November 11, 2022, said the move, when adhered to by the government will demonstrate the spirit of burden sharing.



“The size of government and leadership in State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) should be significantly reduced...One strong signal that will indicate leadership is committed to burden-sharing is by reducing the size of presidential and ministerial convoys,” part of the release read.



The Catholic Bishops' Conference also charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to show commitment in the fight against corruption.



The Conference asked President Akufo-Addo to ensure that all misappropriated funds cited in the Auditor-General's report were retrieved through appropriate means.



“We ask that our President should show real commitment in fighting corruption by making use of the security and intelligence community to investigate allegations of corruption, prosecute as well as recover stolen funds,” the release added.



The Annual Plenary Assembly was held at the Fr. Alfons Merten Centre in Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region from Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 12, 2022.



Meanwhile, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi has been elected as the new President of the Conference.



Read the press release below;







ESA