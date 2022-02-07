Reduce your expenditure and we will pay any tax - Sam Korankye Ankrah to govt

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of Royal House Chapel, Sam Korankye Ankrah, has urged the government to reduce its expenditure before asking Ghanaians to pay more taxes.



According to him, the government being restrictive in its expending would encourage more people to support its tax measures to aid in raising revenue to implement its policies.



Korankye Ankrah, who is reported to have said this by Myjoyonline, at a ceremony where he received the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, added that the citizenry would be willing to endure more taxes if they see the government was also tightening its belt.



“We are asking the members of the ruling class to show the example by cutting down our national expenditure, they must punish themselves a little bit, and when we see that expenditure is being cut down, if they call upon us to pay taxes, whatever they ask us to pay, we shall pay with gladness and willingness, because we all know that we all suffer to gain,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Also, the founder of Royal House Chapel said the African continent is facing many challenges because public officers fail to perform their duty of protecting the public purse.



He added that should politicians perform their duties satisfactorily, there will be an equitable distribution of the continent’s vast resources.



“The reason we elect you into public office is to protect the purse and the monies of this nation to develop and to move this nation forward. We don’t elect them to amass wealth for themselves and to forget about us once they get to that place. This is what brings anger, and this is what brings the kind of challenges we have in Africa here. But if our politicians place at their heart, first and foremost, the desire to see this nation move forward, all of us as citizens of this nation will have an equitable share of the national cake,” he said.