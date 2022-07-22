Reduce your borrowing; it's not an achievement - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah to President

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has made a solemn appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to minimize his borrowing.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed concerns over the culture of borrowing by the government stating how it burdens the nation, especially when the government isn't able to pay back.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he cautioned the President saying, "it's not a good thing to hear. It is not a proud moment to say that you are a Ghanaian that when we are looking for people who borrow and don't pay back, Ghana is second on the list. Is this an achievement? It's so sad".



Listen to his full submissions below:



