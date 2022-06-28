Reduce the size of government - PPP National chair tells Prez Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government and also empower institutions with the requisite tools to effectively do their work to the benefit of Ghanaians.



Nana Ofori Owusu, making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, was disgusted by the way the economy is being run by the President.



To him, a contributory factor to the bad governance under the Akufo-Addo administration, is the fact that the government is unable to monitor her expenditure and other relevant economic indicators.



Nana Ofori asked the President to be up and doing and come out with measures to relieve Ghanaians of their economic burdens.



"We want a partnership with our government. It is us; it is a reflection of us as a people and we need to be successful, and in difficult times we want to come out. But we want to make sure that governments are taking stringent measures in terms of the size of government and the way that they operate . . . There is too much redundancy in the system," he clamored.



