Reduce number of weeks on academic calendar for basic schools - CCT to Ministry

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) is calling on the Ministry of Education to reduce the number of weeks done by basic schools and Kindergarten from 42 weeks to at least 30 or 27 weeks in a year.



The appeal comes after the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, directed that the academic calendar for kindergarten to junior high school (JHS) be reverted to the trimester system.



The Ministerial Committee on School Calendar released a new calendar for the current academic year, indicating that kindergarten and JHS were to be based on the semester system.



Following the directive, the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Thursday, January 13, announced new dates for the reopening of public schools from kindergarten to JHS.



The various unions representing the interests of teachers, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), kicked against the policy.



The unions found both the pronouncement and the document offensive, citing the lack of broader consultation.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, the Communications Director for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), Mr Adokwei Ayikwei-Awulley said already, the teachers had raised issues that the 20-week per semester for the students, especially those in kindergarten was to much but while still deliberating on it, it was brought out that the students were going to do the semester system.



Although the CCT has accepted the new directive by the Minister, he said the number of weeks for the basic schools should be reduced to about 30 or even 27 weeks just as done by the senior high schools.



“If they have reversed it, we have heard, but we want to say that the number of weeks done in the basic schools is too much. If the senior high schools can do 30 weeks in a year, and it is satisfactory, the same thing can also happen at the basic school,” he said.