Red Cross Society urges speedy passage of Safety Bill

Health News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has called for the speedy passage of the Safety Bill to force both state and non-state actors to adhere to health safety protocols.



The bill has been before parliament for about six years and the Society said it must not delay any further.



Mr. Solomon Gayoni Gbolo, the Bono Regional Director of the GRCS, said its passage will make it mandatory for all public and private institutions to promote health safety precautions including first aid.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani that first aid was a life-saving skill that must be taken seriously.



Institutions and the members of the public needed to acquire basic skill training on the administration of first aid to help save lives.



Mr. Gbolo said “certain deaths are avoidable and needless, but because people have no knowledge about first aid, the country continues to record some of these deaths particularly when an accident occurred.



If people know how to apply the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and how to stop blood flow, then whenever there is an accident, they can help our paramedic teams to save more lives and casualties.”



He complained about the lack of enthusiasm among the people in first aid training, saying, across the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, the GRSC, last year, could only train 132 people in basic first aid skills.



Those who availed themselves of the training were mostly people travelling abroad, people applying for specific jobs, and the football clubs.