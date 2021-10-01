Recruitment Scammer remanded into Police custody

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: GNA

A Ho District Magistrate Court has remanded into Police custody a 21-year-old footballer, Fenuku Frank Junior, the prime suspect in the Police recruitment fraud case.



His plea was not taken.



Police Inspector, Oscar Ayayi, prosecuting, narrated to the court presided over by Mr Akosa Amoanpong Yaw Agyare that the suspect had created a fake Facebook account in the name and image of the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Edward Oduro Kwateng, advertising to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service in the ongoing recruitment exercise.



He said suspect Fenuku Frank Junior was arrested on September 28, 2021, at Zongo Junction, Adenta in the Greater Accra region when he came out of his hideout to meet other victims and take some money from them.



The case has since been adjourned to October 14, 2021.