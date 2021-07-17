Reconstruction work underway on Ho Alale bridge

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional Department of Urban Roads has begun reconstruction works on the Alale bridge, located on Ray Makossa-OLA-Main Market road in the Ho Municipality.



The dilapidated nature of the bridge posed danger to drivers, commuters and pedestrians hence the reconstruction to avert any unforeseen circumstances and also to curtail the annual flooding.



Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told Ghana News Agency (GNA) the project was awarded by the Ministry of Works and Housing and was being handled by the Hydrological Department of the Ministry.



He said the project was expected to be completed within two months, however, due to the rocky nature of the area, it was likely to be completed in three months.



The MCE said the project, which includes the construction of a 50-metre storm drain, inlet and outlet, to contain floodwaters from over-running into surrounding houses, is being executed by D&G Ventures at a cost of GH¢999, 649.46.



He said his outfit would ensure that the work was well done to ensure value for money and called on the citizens to support the project.



The work led to the closure of the road, making drivers from the Civic Centre direction towards the market use the Asanyame link road to Anlokordzi through NDC Park to the main station/ market.



Lorries moving out of the station/market towards Civic Centre are to use the Akpena Mawu-Scrap Road through Star SHS and descend towards Ray Makossa traffic light.