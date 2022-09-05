Reconstruction of Apiate community begins

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The reconstruction of the Apiate community in the Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western Region commenced in earnest Friday, September 2, 2022, after months of anticipation.



This comes after months of geological work and assessment of the project to ensure that the community is reconstructed to enable authorities provide shelter for the residents.



At least 13 people were killed, and some 179 others were injured in the explosion which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, following an alleged collision between a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site and a tricycle.



During a visit to the Apiate community Friday, September 2, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources who doubles as Chairman of the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team, Benito Owusu-Bio, disclosed that the team after a series of processes managed to secure approval from the Public Procurement Authority (Authority) to allow contractors commence work on site.



He noted that so far, 5 contractors have moved to site and work has begun to restore the lives of the people of Apiate.



The contracters are Fineness Elevation Limited, Savanna Grande Company Limited, Builders Company Limited, MegaTech Plus Engineering Solutions Limited, MackSams Limited, and Mc Castro Company Limited.



The Deputy Minister further instructed that as construction works begin and as a matter of urgency, they should ensure that a good number of security men are seen on site to deter intruders from trooping in and out of the site and also ensure the safety of their workers at the site.



Insisting on safety, he asked that while on-site, the contractors should ensure that their laborers abide strictly by the safety protocols as and when necessary.



“For instance, everybody must be in a helmet, you make sure they have safety boots and those who do not go by these should be quarried to deter others from doing same,” Benito Owusu advised the contractors.



He also tasked each of the contractors to ensure proper and clear demarcation of their plots with caution tapes to prevent possible accidents and also erect small signboards on their lots to avert clashing of contractors and for easy identification.



He inquired about electricity for the site as he said the brick making will require power for the machines to be operational, adding that “once the electricity comes, ensure that strict lights are set in place and please make sure it is effective and enough.”



He also requested the Rural housing team to ensure that their machines get to the site at the earliest possible time.



Mr. Owusu-Bio reiterated the government’s commitment to building a Green and model Community, explaining that it is in the light of this green community concept that the government will be employing the brick system for the structures.



To conclude, he thanked some community members who have joined the contractors as laborers and encouraged them to do their best for the good of their community, while urging the contractors to step up work as the team’s next visit will be the official sod cutting ceremony.