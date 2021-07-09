Recommenders and approvers of salaries to presidential spouses have no conscience – Dr Manteaw

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Steve Manteaw is unhappy with the decision to pay emoluments to the first and second ladies



• He says the persons behind it do not think about the interest of the country



• Some NDC MPs have sued the government over the issue



Dr Steve Manteaw, the former chairman of the Public Interest Accountability Committee, PIAC, has issued a scathing criticism to persons and institutions that recommended and approved the payment of salaries to the spouses of the president and his vice.



In a Facebook post, Dr Steve Manteaw said that the persons and institutions responsible for the above-stated decisions do not have the interest of the country at heart.



“Those who recommended, and those who approved payment to the spouses of our leaders have no conscience, and no regard for the Ghanaian,” he posted on Facebook.



The rationalization of the payment of gratuities to the first and second ladies has irked some persons who have sought refuge in the Supreme Court to prevent the government from making the payment.



Kwame Baffoe Abronye, a Member of the ruing party has sued the government at the Supreme Court, praying the apex court to reject the arrangement on the basis that it has no law backing it.



“A declaration that the approval by Parliament to pay salaries to the First and Second Ladies is inconsistent with Article 71 clauses 1 and 2 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana and consequently be declared null, void, and unenforceable.



“A declaration that, per article 71 (1) and (2), the position of the First and Second Ladies of Ghana do not fall under the category of public officeholders,” portions of his suit read.



Aside Abronye, two NDC MPs have also sued the government making argument similar to that of Abronye.



In a suit filed on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the MPs for South Dayi and Builsa South, Rockson Dafeamakpor and Clement Apaak respectively said that the committee went beyond its boundaries in roping in the payment of benefits of the first and second ladies in its work.



The two MPs are seeking the following reliefs;



1. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee appointed by the President of the Republic of Ghana under Article 71(1), only had jurisdiction to make recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of Article 71 office holders under the 1992 Constitution.



2. A further declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee had no jurisdiction, mandate or authority to make any recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of persons other than persons specified under Article 71 of 1992 Constitution.



3. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee exceeded its jurisdiction, mandate and authority when it purported to make recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana.



4. A further declaration that the recommendations of the Committee, to the extent that it pertains to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana, are null, void and of no effect.



5. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the Constitution, 1992, spouses of the President and the Vice President are not Article 71 office holders for the purposes of receipt of wages and emoluments.



6. An order declaring the recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries, and allowances payable to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana as unconstitutional and void.







