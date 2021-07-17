Recommendations of emolument committee should be enacted into an Act of Parliament – Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu C'ttee

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee has recommended that any approved recommendations by an emolument committee should be enacted into an Act of Parliament.



According to the Committee, this will help address various excesses that have been the case in the past when new governments take over.



The Committee reached this agreement after it noted that to date, the approval documents of the Chinnery-Hesse Committee report cannot be found in both parliament and the presidency.



The Committee indicated in its report that the NPP side insists the Chinnery Hesse Recommendations were duly approved whiles the NDC says otherwise.



Adding that curiously, the NDC that took over the reins of government in 2009 paid Ex-gratia not based on the Ishmael Yamson Committee report, but based on the Chinnery Hesse Report, the report whose approval documents cannot be found.



The Committee believes that “An Act of parliament covering approved recommendations cannot be said to be missing. An Act of Parliament would also have given the appropriate legal cover for the informal arrangements that deliver spousal allowances and for which the Committee had sought to formalize or legalize”.