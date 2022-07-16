Reckless driver runs over Police Inspector

Regional News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Police Inspector with the National Highways patrolsQ stationed at Ejura has been crashed to death.



Inspector Micheal Saah who was said to be riding an unregistered Savvy motorbike from Ashanti Mampong towards Ejura met his untimely death when he was crashed by Dwumfuor Richard.



Dwumfuor Richard according to reports was in charge of an Opel Astra taxi cab registration Number AS 1139 – 14 and was also driving from Atebubu towards Ashanti Mampong.



Upon reaching a section of the road between Bosomkyekye and Aboantem Police barrier Inspector Micheal Saah was knocked down by Dwumfuor Richard’s vehicle and he died on the spot.



Police have since towed the taxi cab and the motorbike for further action to take place.



