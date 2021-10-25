Reckless Mercedes Benz driver in viral video to be in court today

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kofi Sasa was arrested by the police



• He was recklessly driving a Mercedes Benz in Accra



• He will be in court today



Kofi Sasa, the Mercedes Benz driver who was arrested by the Police for driving recklessly at the airport traffic light intersection is expected to be in court on Monday, October 25, 2021.



The 28-year-old in a viral video was seen stationary on hatch marks on the road besides cars that had stopped in response to the traffic light turning red on Saturday, October 23.



Per the viral video footage, he then drove into the middle of the four-lane road and started driving in tight circles, described as doughnuts by stunt drivers, before speeding off whilst the light was still red.



Sasa, the Police indicates that, turned himself in on Sunday morning with some relatives as the Airport Police Station began investigations into the matter.



He was subsequently detained until processes for him to be arraigned were completed.



Divisional MTTD Commander, Supt John Atanga, explained to Joy News that “I’ve just given them [suspect’s family] a call to come so that he can be granted bail, and then we go to court tomorrow [Monday].”



“These days, we have cameras everywhere. So you don’t [break the law] and go free,” Supt John Atanga added.



