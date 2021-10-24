Reckless Mercedes Benz driver arrested

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

• The driver of a black Mercedes Benz has been arrested for reckless driving



• Kofi Sasa was picked up by Police Sunday morning



• He is in police custody



On Saturday, October 23, 2021, a video emerged on social media showing a Mercedes Benz driver driving carelessly and displaying uncalled for skills at a yet to be identified location in Accra.



In the video, the driver, who disrespected the traffic rules and regulations, moved from its lane whilst the traffic lights were red, and drove towards the other lane.



In a rambo style, he revved the engine, reversed and turned 360 twice, then moved back to his lane and sped off – with the traffic lights still showing red.



Motorists were stunned, majority of them poking their heads out of their windows to catch a glimpse of what was happening.



According to the head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the driver of the Mercedes Benz has been arrested this morning.



The name of the reckless driver was given as Kofi Sasa.



Kofi Sasa was driving a Mercedes Benz with the registration number C 63 - 18.



He is currently in police custody, Superintendent Alexander Obeng told GhanaWeb.



