Recent arrest of journalists undemocratic - ILAPI boss

Politics of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Executive Director of policy think, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has described as undemocratic the arrest of journalists and activists in the country.



Responding to the arrest of Accra Fm’s Bobie Ansah, he said the best approach was for them to invite him instead of storming the station.



In a statement, he said the journalist is entitled to his opinion and must defend his actions through civil means.



“We are not running a chaos system but the degree of monopoly of violence of the state will cause the chaos. In an E-economy, you send E-invitation to the journalist,” he stated.



To the security agencies, he said “The actions of our security personnel should be of minimal force and every arrest must be done friendly because these activists and journalists make certain statements because of lack of accountability and information (data) on government activities.”



Read his full statement below



Those who are embezzling taxpayers contributions should be those who need to be arrested that way. They are the real threat to our peace and development.