‘Recall Elections’ should be organized to oust nonperforming MPs – Political Scientist

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Head of Political Science Department at the University of Education, Dr. Isaac Brako has criticised the Members of Parliament (MPs) for gross misconduct in the house.



He described the recent conduct of the lawmakers as outrageous and unspeakable which only put Ghana’s image in a bad taste to the international communities.



Proceedings in the chamber on Monday, December 20 ended in fisticuffs in an attempt by the legislatures to address the issues regarding the proposed E-Levy in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, presented to the House by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on November 17, 2021.



The MPs shoved, pushed and threw punches at each other, while others tried to stop the fighting.



The chaos started after opposition MPs rushed forward to prevent Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu from leaving his seat to vote, local media reports.



He was chairing the session, which was then adjourned because of the disorder.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the proposed levy of 1.75% on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments.



The lecturer speaking in an interview to Onua FM on Tuesday December 21, took a swipe at the MP’s for their misdemeanor and the fact that they have denigrated the people’s mandate.



He quizzed why MP’s would engage in a fight in the chamber instead of concentrating on policies and government businesses that would help to reduce or eradicate the abject poverty in the country.



He indicated that the Ghanaian voter population have no choice than to call for a “Recall Election” which is a constitutional right that allows the electorate at the constituency level to remove underperformed MPs.



“We have an election called Recall Election where electorate at the constituency level could organize the majority of the voting population to form a quorum against the MP and petition the Speaker of Parliament “.



When that happens, the speaker has no option than to consider the merit of the issues raised against the MP in the petition and declare the seat vacant and call for a by-election he reiterated.



He however, urged the legislatures to be decorous and ensure that businesses in the chamber are conducted tranquilly to help fortify Ghana’s democracy.