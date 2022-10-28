'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament demanding the immediate dismissal of Ken Ofor-Atta, Finance Minister and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry as "the Group of 95".



The NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference and stated that the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, and Charles Adu Boahen will restore public confidence in the economy.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the 'backbenchers' said if the president failed to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.



Speaking at a forum dubbed "Building The Ghana We Want" the former President urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not only to replace his cousin the finance minister, but also reconstitute and take control of the Economic Management Team, EMT.



"I have noted the recent draft motion of censure by the Minority against the Minister and the recent rebellion of the Group of 95 Majority members calling for the removal of the Minister.



"I have also noted the statement by the Majority Leader of a compromise reached that the Minister will leave after he has completed the budget and IMF negotiations.



"I think this is untenable," John Dramani Mahama observed.



He continued: "budget preparation and IMF negotiations are the results of teamwork, not the work of one individual. I fail to see how the absence of the Minister will affect the preparation of the budget or the negotiations with the Fund."



"There surely must be persons with the requisite experience to carry on this work. After all, what happened to the “We have the men” mantra?



"For us in the NDC, our position is that any debt restructuring must not place the absolute burden on only the domestic debt. Restructuring of our debt must cover both domestic and external debt," Mahama stressed.







