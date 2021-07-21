Rebecca Foundation receives support from Delta Paper Mill

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: Rebecca Foundation

Delta Paper Mill Limited, the manufacturer of Flora brand of tissue paper products, has made a donation to The Rebecca Foundation as a way of supporting the organization’s activities.



The donation forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility project, "Flora Cares" which was launched in January 2021 with the aim of donating tissue products to schools and health institutions nationwide as a way to promote healthy living.



The contributions made by tissue paper in the fight against Covid19 are immeasurable and as producers of the Flora brand of tissue paper products, the company has made donations to 51 schools and 3 hospitals in 3 regions.



The generous donation to the foundation is to contribute to the efforts made by the organization to support and promote initiatives that improve the economic and health status of women and children.



Mr. Jade Skaf, director at the company, held that his outfit was poised to give back to society as a way of contributing its quota to the nation building.



Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, accepting the donation on behalf of the foundation, thanked Delta Paper Mill for the gesture and assured them that the donation would be used to the benefit of all.