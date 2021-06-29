Rebecca Foundation bags $500,000 grant from ASR Africa

xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Rebecca Foundation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) for a grant of $500,000.



The facility will be drawn from ASR Africa’s annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.



Speaking at a meeting, Mr Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, commended the Rebecca Foundation for its commitment to women and children in Ghana and for providing infrastructure and services in areas of education, health and women empowerment.



He added that the Rebecca Foundation was identified as one of the most reputable charities in Ghana and this encouraged them to support the Foundation.



The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, equally expressed gratitude on behalf of the Foundation to the ASR Foundation and pledged that the grant will be utilised to the benefit of Ghanaian children.



ASR Africa is an initiative of industrialist and philanthropist Abdul Samad Rabiu, who has decided to give back to the African continent to promote sustainable healthcare, education and social development.