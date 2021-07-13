Rebecca Akufo-Addo writes GH¢899,000 cheque to refund allowances paid to her

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

• Rebecca Akufo-Addo has returned all monies given her as allowances since 2017



• The First Lady is also rejecting any future money that will be given to her



• The decision to return the money is on the back of opposition to plans to pay salaries to the First and Second Ladies



The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has refunded the GH¢899,000 allowance paid to her since the resumption of office by her husband, the president of the Republic.



This amount was backdated to January 7, 2017 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office to date, as indicated in a statement issued by her office on Monday, July 12, 2021.



Her office forwarded a Consolidated Bank of Ghana cheque of GH¢899,000 as indicated in a letter addressed to the Chief of Staff on Tuesday, July 13, and copied to the Chief Director at the Jubilee House.



Part of the letter written on behalf of the First Lady read, “I am directed to forward, herewith, a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for an amount of GH¢899,097.84(Eight Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Ninety-Seven Ghana Cedis, Eighty-Four pesewas) being the full refund for monies received from 7th January 2017 to date as allowances given Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic.”



The letter which was signed by Shirley Laryea, also indicated that all future allowances forwarded to the office of the First Lady will dully be refunded.



It however maintained that Mrs Akufo-Addo, “remains committed to her role as the First Lady and is devoted to her charity work championing the wellbeing of women and children in Ghana.”