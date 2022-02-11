Bobie Ansah’s wild allegations that may have sparked his troubles

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Bobie Ansah accuses Rebecca Akufo-Addo of illegally acquiring state lands



Bobie Ansah picked up by security operatives



Police confirm arrest of Accra FM late-night political show host



Host of the Citizen Show on Accra FM, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, was on Thursday night arrested by the police and detained at the Nima Police Station where he spent the night.



In a brief statement on Friday, January 11, 2022, the Ghana Police Service said his arrest was in connection with an “alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.”



According to the police, Bobie Ansah’s arrest was necessitated after he “turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation.”



According to multiple sources however, the arrest of Bobie Ansah is in connection with some allegations he made against the first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



On a previous episode on his show, Bobie Ansah accused the first lady of appropriating state lands to herself for the use of her private foundation.



“Do you know that Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira have appropriated for themselves the aviation lands?” he questioned in a short video of the programme obtained by GhanaWeb.



“As I speak to you today, there are Chinese nationals working on the aviation lands that were acquired by Kwame Nkrumah for the state for the expansion of the expansion of the aviation sector for its growth. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has had the guts to apportion the state land to herself and is putting up a project in the name of her foundation – an NGO,” he added



While raving about the allegation, Bobie Ansah who is known to be an ardent critic of President Akufo-Addo, further accused the first lady of joining the president in what he described as thievery and corruption.



“I used to think it was Akufo-Addo and his family members alone who were doing evil to the nation but the woman has also joined in. Per the documents I have received. the bad and evil she wants to do to the nation.. the thing is Rebecca is a thief,” his rant was interrupted by one of the guests on the show who was prompting him to exercise restraint in his comment.



While Bobie Ansah was being prompted by one of the guests, the remaining two of the three guests urged him on.



The show then continued with the host showing a video of the supposed project site of the alleged Rebecca foundation construction.



Meanwhile the police in its announcement of the arrest said it will be providing the public with further details at a later time.



Watch the video below:







Background



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Kwabena Bobie Ansah, host of 'The Citizen Show' on Accra FM, had reportedly been arrested by persons purported to be National Security operatives after his show on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



According to Kwame Kwakye, the producer of the show, he cannot really tell what occasioned the incident that happened close to the station's premises at around 10.00 pm.



"We have no idea of where he has been sent to," Kwame Kwakye said in a Facebook live stream after the incident.



"As a journalist, he's done with his job and on his way home to rest, but he has been picked up by some unknown officers. Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been arrested; his phone is off. Before we signed out of the show, his phone was on, but when he was arrested and was put in a vehicle, being taken to some unknown destination, his phone has been switched off. Where they are taking him, we don't know, but we can say on authority that he has been arrested...," Kwakye added.



"We finished the show at 10.00 pm, and he [Bobie Ansah] stepped out, so I followed him to pick his car and hand it over to him in order for him to go home. Because when we close, he exercises around the junction before he goes home, but as of now, we don't know where Bobie Ansah is.



"...when I was approaching the junction with Bobie Ansah's car and looking at the scene were the police and National Security [with] about four cars, where they arrested him, put him in their vehicle [sic] and drove off. If he was a criminal who had killed someone, would he be arrested this way? It is very sad!" he stressed.



Odansini Odilia, another presenter of the station, described the incident as a 'horror' movie.



"I call the whole scenario an ambush," Odilia said.



She explained she was on her way to the station to prepare for her show, which is after the Citizen show when she "saw one black car drive past. A second car, ash in colour, stopped by me and looked at me suspiciously. The last car is the one we met at the gate. That was when I asked passers-by why the cars were moving around in such fashion, only to find out that he [Kwabena Bobie Ansah] had been arrested.



"It wasn't the right procedure to arrest him. He was not rightfully arrested," she added. "I didn't see any policeman around; I didn't see any police car around, so, if my colleague was arrested, he was arrested through one of the National Security whatever, whatever..."



Although there has not been any official communication about his arrest, an Accra-based Citi FM reports that the presenter may have been picked up over a post he made on his Facebook timeline.



In the said post, Ansah alleged, the "current judiciary is corrupt and made up of crooks and criminals led by a corrupt Chief Justice who's struggling to purge himself of a $5 million thievery allegation."



Meanwhile, Joy News sources indicate that the journalist has been sent to the Nima Police Station after he was picked up from the premises of Accra FM.



This brings to three the number of journalists arrested by security officials this year.