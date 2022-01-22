Rebecca Akufo-Addo commiserates with victims of Apiate explosion

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commiserated with victims and families of the Apiate explosion which occurred on Thursday January 20, 2022.



According to the Ghana Police Service statement, preliminary investigation had established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



The incident has left the township almost flattened with several people injured and others dead.



Taking to her Facebook page, Rebecca Akufo-Addo extended her condolences to families who lost their relatives to the explosion.



She also wished the injured a speedy recovery process.



“I am deeply saddened about yesterday’s explosion at Apiate Bogoso in the Western Region. My condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with you all in these difficult times,” she wrote.



Meanwhile, the Vice President has led a led a National Emergency Response team to Bogoso on Friday January 21, 2022 to get first-hand details of the accident and also to commiserate with the victims and families of the affected.







He used to the opportunity to pledge the government's commitment to build temporary housing facilities for displaced Apiate residents.








