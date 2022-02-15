Rebecca Akufo-Addo can sue my client for defamation – Bobie’s lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Government critics - journalists, activists - arrested



Accra FM presenter picked over publication of false news



CSO caution against return to Criminal Libel Law regime



Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, lawyer for journalist Kwabena Bobie Ansah has stressed the needlessness of the state’s decision to pursue criminal prosecution against the Accra FM presenter.



Tamekloe in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on February 11 submitted that the case in which the journalist had made allegations bordering on corruption on the part of the First and Second Ladies; Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia respectively had to be treated via civil processes.



“If a journalist makes a publication against you and that publication is false. You have the right to do a rejoinder.



"So assuming even without admitting that there is a false publication against the First Lady, the way forward is not criminal investigations.



"If she thinks that she has been defamed as a private citizen, she can sue Bobie and the media house for defamation. Why make it a criminal matter?” he asked.



Brief about the Bobie vs. State case:



Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested on Thursday, February 10 for making unsubstantiated allegations against the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



The journalist accused the duo of “fraudulently granting themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental project.”



The broadcaster, per the police charge sheet made the allegations on January 1, 2022. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was false.



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct following which a Kaneshie District Court granted him a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.