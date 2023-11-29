Rebecca Addo named Most Respected CEO at the Ghana Industry Awards

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mrs Rebecca Addo, the Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Microfinance Limited, a Non – Bank Financial Institution has been honoured with the prestigious Ghana’s Most Respected CEO for the year 2023 at the 6th Ghana Industry CEOs Awards ceremony in Accra.



The annual awards organized by the Business Executive seek to honour industry players for their dedication, commitment and unflinching support towards the socio–economic growth and development of the country.



Mrs. Addo’s recognition is a testament to her company’s pivotal role in contributing immensely to the microfinance space in the country.



In an interview with the media, she disclosed that the company currently have 3 branches in operation at Makola, Abbosey Okai, and Tema with the fourth underway at Dansoman coming up, with a total workforce of 44 and over 20,000 customers.



She said, the company was established fifteen (15) years ago with only four (4) staff and as a result of prudent policies and strategies put in place by management, paved the way for job creation and community development, particularly Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes and projects.



Throwing more light on the company’s vision, the CEO said management is working fervently to open 3 more branches making a total of 7 branches in the next five years and explained further that the move forms part of the company’s drive to create jobs for the youth.



The CEO of the company expressed her joy and delight at the award bestowed on her thanked the organizers for recognizing her work in the microfinance sector and again expressed her profound gratitude to the management and staff for their dedicated service.



The Founder and the CEO of the company was a seasoned banker formally with Prudential Bank with ten (10) years of working experience in banking operations, Treasury management, International trade and finance and Credit management.



She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Education obtained from the University of Cape Coast and an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana Business School. She is also a Certified Microfinance Practitioner.



Mrs Rebecca Addo is currently the Board Chairperson for the Ghana Association of Microfinance Companies and also a member of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Graca Machel Trust-funded initiative on Women’s Leadership for Financial Inclusion and Economic Recovery in Ghana.



Through her dedicated effort, Central Microfinance was adjudged the winner in Corporate Governance in the recently held Non-bank Financial Institutions Awards for 2023.



Again, Central Microfinance featured in the Bank of Ghana rankings of the top 15 highly performing Microfinance Institutions in Ghana for this year.